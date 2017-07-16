New wedding brochure is launched

A new brochure is highlighting the opportunities available for couples looking to share their wedding day.

North Tyneside Council’s new wedding brochure has all the details and information for those looking to say I do at the borough’s Maritime Chambers.

North Tyneside Register Office, which has panoramic views over the River Tyne, still has its original features and was recently redecorated throughout with an elegant contemporary finish.

The Chambers, built in 1806 and a grade II-listed building, has the choice of three rooms – Register office room, The River Suite for 10 guests, and the Tyne View Room for 70 guests.

Members of the registrar team will be among the exhibitors at Newcastle Pride, from July 21 to July 23.

They will be delighted to answer any questions you may have.

The brochure will be available at North Tyneside’s maritime chamber, main council buildings and at various events held across the borough.

It will also be available online at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

For more information, contact the registrars by phoning (0191) 643 6164 or emailing registrars@northtyneside.gov.uk