New Whitley Bay cafe set to open after community help

A new cafe is set to open in Whitley Bay after residents helped select its name.

Lee has also been very keen to collaborate with local independent businesses in the run up to opening.

Gary Dall, a local chef who trained under renowned Newcastle chef Terry Laybourne and who owns The Roxburgh restaurant in Whitley Bay, was consulted and has been instrumental in helping design the menu, while Gary Harding, who runs Whitley Bay’s 42nd Street and King George pub, is providing some drinks from his Whitley Bay Brewing Company.

Lee said: “There’s a real passion and camaraderie between the small business owners in Whitley Bay and we’re all working to the same goal – making Whitley Bay great again. Crab & Waltzer is proud to be a part of that and we’re absolutely confident we can succeed.”