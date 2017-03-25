Newcastle Diamonds aiming to shine this season

Speedway fans are all set for the new season.

The Newcastle Diamonds, based at the Newcastle Stadium in Fossway, Byker, are on track for their opening night of the 2017 season on Sunday against the Berwick Bandits, with tapes up at 6.30pm.

After a long offseason, the management/promotional team of Alan Hedley and George English have put together a potent-looking championship league team.

There is a real British home-grown talent feel to the team this year, which is spearheaded by rising sensation Robert Lambert and Steve Worrall.

Robert, 18, made a big impression around the Byker track last year with some scintillating manoeuvres, looking to build on his World Cup team GB silver medal from last year’s World Cup in Bellevue Manchester.He followed that up with a bronze medal at the World Under 21 championships and third place in the British final in June.

Stevie Worrall has made rapid strides in the sport, making the Team GB World Cup squad last term.

Swedish star Ludvig Lindgren, who has revelled in his role of captain, is also back.

Lewis Rose will be looking to continue his speedy progress and pick up where he left off after a nasty injury brought his 2016 campaign to a premature end.

Ashley Morris, who rode for the last two months of season and was voted second in the end of season, is looking forward to his first full season with the Diamonds.

This year’s reserves are in the shape of Danny Phillips and Connor Coles.