Next intake of apprentices taken on by engineering firm

A leading engineering specialist has announced its latest intake of trainees.

SES Enginnering Services has created 19 trainee positions including student engineer and surveyor roles, as well as apprenticeships in both mechanical and electrical engineering.

The company provides a full range of mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) building services in a diverse range of sectors.

A total of eight positions have been created in the North East region, headed up by business director north Steve Joyce.

Getting their first taste of a career in construction are Sean Fraser and Cameron Lewins .

Sean, 18, from Gateshead, has been appointed as an electrical apprentice and Cameron, 18, from Durham, has joined as a student engineer.

Steve Joyce said: “Irrespective of size, it’s important that all companies, particularly those in construction, consider their future workforce.

“For many years, SES has made significant investment in its ongoing success by recruiting and retaining talented young people and turning them into highly-skilled built environment professionals.

“This year is no different and I’m delighted to welcome our latest recruits to the North East office.

“Sean and Cameron are joining a well-established team.

“As well as gaining hands-on site experience working on a wide range of projects, they will also benefit from working with experienced design and installation engineers who will pass on their considerable industry knowledge and support them through their training.

“I believe the construction industry presents many great career opportunities and I am proud that SES remains committed to giving so many young people their first step on the career ladder.”