No leakage of talent as North Shields apprentice seals full-time job

A Tyneside manufacturer has offered full-time employment to their young apprentice.

Jordon Reid, the 19-year-old from Percy Main in North Shields, is now a fabricator at Watergate Flood Solutions, a company based in Hebburn that makes flood defence doors.

Jordon said he was ‘thrilled’ with the news at the end of the apprenticeship.

He added: “In the space of a year I have achieved an NVQ and have settled into a role that I really enjoy and with a team that I have bonded with.

“I now have a good understanding of the manufacturing process for the composite and PVCu flood defence doors and as part of my responsibility I help to put the gaskets into the doors as well as welding them before the silicon goes in.”

He first heard about the apprenticeship through talks Rising Star, a youth recruitment and training business founded by Zenrith People,

Managing director at Watergate Flood Solutions Paul Briggs said: “Young people can often get a hard time in the press but Jordon dispels this myth.

“As a 19-year-old lad travelling from Percy Main to Hebburn each morning he is out of the house by 5am and arrives on time with a hunger to learn.

“We need more young people with the same positive mindset learning the tools of the trade from a young age and being mentored properly into the workplace.”

He added that the company was ‘delighted’ to offer Jordon the full-time work, and looks forward to seeing his career progress.