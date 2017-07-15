No limits to summer fun for kids

A jam-packed activities programme is returning with even more summer fun for young people.

North Tyneside Council’s No Limits summer holiday programme invites youngsters to take part in a series of activities across its various pools and leisure centres.

Youngsters can take on the climbing wall, try out gymnastics, bounce on the trampolines and learn the latest dance moves. There’s also soft play, arts and crafts, laser tag, roller disco and multi-sports. Pool sessions include toys and floats, giant inflatables, swimming crash courses, diving boards and pool parties.

New for this holiday, Waves, in Whitley Bay, will be holding a combined Foot Golf and Splash day, as well as brand new junior circuits sessions.

There will also be family gym sessions at Hadrian Leisure Centre and Lakey Lions walk ‘n’ play for the younger children at Lakeside.

And any thrill seekers can test themselves against the Colossus giant inflatable assault course at The Parks, in North Shields.

Places may be available on the day, but advance booking is recommended.

Visit http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/node/16207 for full details, or ask at your nearest leisure centre.