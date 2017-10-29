No Metro trains running due to power supply issue

The suspension of the Tyne and Wear Metro across the whole network has continued into the afternoon.

The issue happened this morning at 5.30am when a major fault occurred in an electrical sub-station, which meant operator Nexus was unable to move trains out of the fleet depot in South Gosforth.

In replies to people on Twitter 10 minutes ago, its My_Metro account said there was no time estimate on when trains would be running on the service again.

There is no Metro ticket acceptance on bus services due to capacity.

A Nexus statement said: “Customers are advised to find alternative modes of travel until further notice.

“Engineers are on site and are working to repair the power fault so that trains can be moved out from the depot as soon as possible.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to customers.

“Updates will be on the Metro Twitter page @My_Metro and on our website www.nexus.org.uk

“There will also be announcements on the Metro public address system.”