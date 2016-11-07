Nominations are sought for Cup

Individuals or groups who help put Whitley Bay on the map are being sought for an annual competition.

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s Whitley Bay Town Cup.

North Tyneside Council presents the award to an individual or organisation in Whitley Bay who has played a part in hosting an outstanding event, or provided outstanding service for their community.

The history of the cup dates back to 1954 when it was introduced by the former Whitley Bay Council. It was donated to North Tyneside Council in its formation in 1974.

Councillors of the seaside town will consider the nominations in December, with the chairman of the council, Dave McGarr, presenting the award in January.

Coun McGarr said: “The Whitley Bay Town Cup is always an exciting time of year and a great way for us to recognise the work that the community puts into making their seaside town a great place to live, work and visit.”

Last year’s cup was presented to The Whitley Bay Film Festival after judges recognised the outstanding effort the team had put in to raising the profile of the seaside town as a cultural destination.

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.northtyneside.gov.uk and searching for ‘Town Cup’, by calling (0191) 643 5313 or email democraticsupport@northtyneside.gov.uk

Closing date is November 21. Only individuals or organisations from the former borough of Whitley Bay can be considered.

Previous winners of the award include The Jam Jar Cinema, The BAY Foodbank and the Angels of the North.