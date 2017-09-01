North East performers hold Bank Holiday concert for Hope Feeney in Wallsend

A concert was held at a Wallsend pub on Bank Holiday Monday in support of brave Hope Feeney, who suffers from neuroblastoma.

Performer Junior Turner, from Wallsend, gathered North East entertainers to put on A Concert For Hope to raise money for the young girl’s treatments.

He performed alongside local acts such as Adele Marie, Katie Mcdonald, Jaxta, Johnny Walker and soul duo The King & I at the sold out event at the Rose Inn pub.

Hope herself was unable to attend as her recent treatment meant she was too unwell. However, her grandma Julie made it along to the show.

She said: “I am so grateful to everyone who has turned out to support our beautiful granddaughter Hope, she needs all the help and support she can get right now and to see so many people turning out today to do just that is overwhelming.”

The event, which was held from 1pm until 7pm, raised £610 for five-year-old Hope to help in her efforts to raise £800,000 in order to get her to America for potentially life-saving treatment.

She was diagnosed with the illness in 2014.

Junior Turner, real name Dave Turner, said: ““It is just amazing to see so many people turn out to support this amazingly brave little girl Hope and I really hope others around the North East will also now help Hope going forward in whatever way possible to try and raise this money to get her to where she needs to go for these treatments which may help to help save her life.”

To follow Hope’s story, visit her Facebook page A Journey of Hope. To donate to her cause, go to www.gofundme.com/hopesfunds