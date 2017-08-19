North Shields art exhibition raises £2.5k for children’s charity

An art exhibition in North Shields has raised more than £2,500 for a children’s charity.

The second annual Art with a BIG Open Heart Exhibition launched last month at The Exchange, showcasing locally donated bespoke arts and crafts and weekly exhibition displays.

Throughout July, it managed to raise £2,684 for Save the Children to help the Yemen Crisis Appeal.

“It’s been another great success this year thanks to all who got involved to support this fantastically creative local exhibition,” said event organiser Emma Nelson,

“Special thanks go out to all the artists, crafters and services who donated, the volunteers who helped, Tynemouth market stall holders and of course to all the staff at The Exchange in North Shields for beautifully presenting the exhibition.

“We have one very talented, generous and kind-hearted community that we should all be very proud of.

“The exhibition doesn’t only just raise money for vulnerable children around the world but also provides a fantastic opportunity for like-minded local people to meet.”

And, although they did not quite beat last year’s total of almost £3,000, event organisers and volunteers alike are determined to continue the charitable exhibition in the future.

Emma added: “I am hoping 2018 will just be just as successful, please do join in – here’s to quite literally creating a brighter future!”