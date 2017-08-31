North Shields bell ringers to remember fallen comrades 100 years on

A church in North Shields plans to honour three of its former bell ringers who died during the First World War on the 100th anniversary of their deaths.

The Christ Church Guild of Bell Ringers will honour each of them by ringing a quarter peal on the date of their deaths.

George R Potters gravestone in Tyne Cot Cemetery, Belgium.

The first memorial bell-ringing will be for Whitley Bay man George Potter, who was killed in action on September 6, 1917, in Flanders.

He was 32 years old and married.

George Potter’s name appears on the First World War memorial pulpit in Christ Church.

On Wednesday, September 6, a half-muffled quarter peal will be rung in the evening, lasting approximately 45 minutes.

The war memorial monument at Tyne Cot Cemetery, Belgium.

During The Grear War, 41 bell ringers from towers in the area covered by the Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Association of Church Bell Ringers went to war and never returned home.

To recognise their sacrifice, the association members plan to ring a commemorative quarter peal at the tower where the fallen rang.

The interactive database of the Northumbria World War One Commemoration Project can be found at www.northumbriaworldwarone.co.uk