North Shields’ changing fortunes hailed by experts

Experts have come together to find out how the fortunes of North Shields have been turned around.

The Carnegie UK Trust and Newcastle University Institute for Social Renewal worked with North Tyneside Council to hold an event at the Old Low Light called Turning Around Towns in the North East.

The event follows a recent visit to the town by Carnegie researchers as part of their Twin Towns project, which revealed that North Shields was one of the best examples they had seen where the local authority, business community, education and third sector work together to benefit the whole community.

As a result, Carnegie has hailed the town as a successful case study to share with other towns across the UK.

North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn said it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to welcome the event.

She added: “There have been many positive changes in North Shields in recent years – we still have much to do but we are confident of long-term success.”

Rebekah Menzies, from Carnegie UK Trust, said: “North Shields is a town with ideas, energy and aspiration to build a bright future.

“Carnegie UK was delighted to revisit the Old Low Light and bring together experts from across North East England to discuss the themes from our international research on Turnaround Towns.

“Having a ‘story of place’ is one of the key themes from our research. North Shields has a proud heritage, and is forging new stories to ensure it prospers into the future.”