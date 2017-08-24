North Shields charity fun day for Hope Feeney

A restaurant in North Shields has organised a charity fun day in aid of brave five-year-old Hope Feeney, who suffers from neuroblastoma.

Tomorrow, from noon to 10.30pm, the team at Harvester, the workplace of Hope’s auntie Joanne Turnbull, will host various rides, stalls, raffles and entertainment such as singers and psychics.

All proceeds will go towards Hope, who was diagnosed with stage 4S neuroblastoma in April 2014.

Her NHS treaments are coming to an end, and she unfortunately has not had a great deal of luck with them.

As a result, her family needs to raise £800,000 so she can travel to America for potentially life-saving treatment.

Hope was very close friends with Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, who also suffered from neuroblastoma. The pair met in hospital, where they were receiving the same treatment.

Because of this, the event organisers plan to release blue balloons at the event in Bradley’s memory.

To make a donation towards Hope’s fight against neuroblastoma, visit www.gofundme.com/hopesfunds

For updates, visit her Facebook page A Journey of Hope.