North Shields charity shortlisted for national prize

A North Tyneside charity has been shortlisted in the latest Stoves Community Kitchens campaign, putting it in the running to win up to £5,000 worth of kitchen appliances.

The Cedarwood Trust, based in North Shields, works with families to promote healthy cooking and eating habits, and hopes to change the negative outcomes within the local community.

It has beaten hundreds of project entries from across the country to make the final top 10 shortlist of charities and organisations.

The Community Kitchens campaign, run by cooking brand Stoves, was first launched in 2015. It aims to help projects in the local community by offering a total of £20,000 in appliances to help them transform their facilities.

Jonathan Calsey is the commercial director of Stoves’ parent company Glen Dimplex Home Appliances.

He said: “We fully believe that the heart of the home – and the community – is the kitchen, and we are therefore always keen to support charities and projects who are putting something back into their communities.”

Success in the competition would allow Cedarwood Trust to replace second-hand equipment and create an exciting kitchen space to tackle local issues, such as restricted access to healthy food and childhood obesity, in economically deprived areas.

Ultimately, the charity’s goal is to encourage families to be enthusiastic about food and cooking, while promoting healthier eating and community engagement.

Mr Calsey added: “Since the competition started two years ago, we’ve provided charities and projects with more than £50,000 of appliances which have proved invaluable in helping them reach the most vulnerable in their communities. We urge local people to get behind Cedarwood Trust to help them win these appliances and continue their great work.”

To vote for Cedarwood, visit the Stoves Facebook page before Sunday, August 20. The winning projects will be awarded bronze, silver and gold packages worth between £2,000 and £5,000