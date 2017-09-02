North Shields community garden to grow thanks to £2k grant

A community garden in North Shields is set for further growth after receiving a £2,000 grant.

The Lovaine Community Garden’s volunteer committee had been looking for ways to fund a new polytunnel to grow a wider range of plants and vegetables.

The funding was provided from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation, set up to provide grants to charities and community groups put forward for support by its customers.

Pauline Stewart is a member of the garden’s committee and is the Newcastle Building Society customer who nominated the garden for the grant.

She said: “Buying this polytunnel was something we’ve long wanted to do, but it would have remained well out of our reach without the generous support that Newcastle Building Society has provided.

“It will make a massive difference to the amount and type of produce we’re able to grow and sell, which will in turn generate money that we can put back into adding even more to the garden in the future.”

The garden is available for anyone in the area to use.

It also regularly plays host to community events such as barbecues and birthday parties, as well as visitors from the nearby St Cuthbert’s Primary School and the Little Learner pre-school.

The committee has plans to develop their sensory garden in the future for local people with dementia.

Pauline added: “The garden is a wonderful green oasis in an urban area, and it makes a terrific impact in terms of encouraging different people from across our community to come together.”

Grant applications for a maximum of £3,000 can be made in any Society branch or via the newcastle.co.uk website by customers who wish to support their local communities.