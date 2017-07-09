North Shields consultancy firm lands top award

A North Shields company is celebrating a top regional award and a place in the national finals.

Carney Consultancy was named SME of the Year at the Construction Excellence in the North East Awards 2017.

The awards night, held at the Gosforth Marriot Hotel, is one of the region’s biggest nights in the construction calendar.

The business – based at Clifford’s Fort on North Shields Fish Quay – is run by husband and wife owners Dave and Angela Carney, from Monkseaton, with eight of the 11 staff living in North Tyneside.

Dave said: “This is a huge achievement for Carney Consultancy, but one which is built on the fact our small but dedicated, professional team have years of experience in the construction industry behind them.

“We pride ourselves on being customer-focused and ensuring a top-class service, delivered on time.

“Carney Consultancy concentrates on the construction industry because that is where our consultants have gained experience.

“We deliver training courses for the construction sector and offer a wide range of NVQs to meet the demands of the industry.

“Started in 2002 by Angela, as well as the training side of the business, we now have more than 100 companies who use our health & safety consultancy services.”

Carney Consultancy will now go forward to represent the North East at the National Constructing Excellence awards later in the year.