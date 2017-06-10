North Shields firm packs a punch with major sales boost

A North Shields firm has had double reason to celebrate its 21st anniversary following a massive boost in international trade.

GM Packaging, based on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, started off selling printed carrier bags to a range of customers.

But after years of diversification and growth, the company has achieved a £2million turnover and a customer base ranging from Nigeria to Iceland.

Managing director Graham Montague set up the business after initially working in the chemical industry, recognising a gap in the market.

Since those first days, the company now offers around 1,000 product lines, including fast food containers and cups.

Graham said: “We have had a really good couple of years with some excellent growth and a huge expansion of our overseas market.

“We now have 11 staff and are looking to recruit more and are also planning to move again into larger premises to cope with the demands.”

The company also provides personalised packaging for a number of leading organisations, as well as offering specialised, smaller volume orders.

Graham said: “Because of digital technology, it is much easier for people to get smaller runs of specific items now, rather than in the past when they had to order massive volumes.”

He added: “The emphasis now is very much on environmentally-friendly packaging. We sell a huge amount of recyclable, compostable items.”

“We are delighted to have had such a good few years and we believe we are on course for this growth to continue as we expand into more and more countries.”

For more on the company visit www.gmpackaging.co.uk