North Shields pupils give High Sheriff a warm welcome

Pupils in North Tyneside were honoured to receive a visit from the High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear.

Lieutenant General Robin Brims took time out of his busy schedule to meet pupils from Norham High School and Percy Main Primary School, both in North Shields.

The High Sheriff was invited to Norham to hear about the significant and positive changes at the school, where he enjoyed a special Norham is Changing showcase and assembly from Year 7 and 8 pupils.

He then took part in a lively question-and-answer session with students who were keen to find out about the history of the High Sheriff role.

The former Army Commander also inspired Year 10 and 11 pupils interested in a career in the Armed Forces, by sharing his vast experience of serving in the British Army for more that 37 years, including many years at a senior level.

The High Sheriff then met pupils from Percy Main Primary School who were at Norham to take part in a food technology masterclass, before heading to the nearby primary school.

There, he met the new headteacher, Rachel Butler, before attending an assembly to answer pupils’ questions, as well as hear a number of classes perform musical numbers.

The two schools work closely together across the year, including through primary masterclasses, where the younger pupils visit Norham to learn new skills in a range of subjects.

He later enjoyed a tour of other organisations in North Shields, including the Phoenix Detached Youth Project, Meadowell Connected and the Cedarwood Trust.