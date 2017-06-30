North Shields restaurant in the running for national award

A popular North Shields restaurant has been shortlisted for a top national award.

The Staith House, on North Shields Fish Quay, is among ten establishments shortlisted for the 2017 Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition.

The award, presented by Seafish and The Caterer, is designed to find the best restaurants cooking and serving delicious seafood dishes.

Launched in 2015, the competition assesses restaurants on the quality of the seafood dishes they serve, their responsible sourcing policies and their knowledge of fish and shellfish species both front and back of house.

During July and August, the final ten restaurants will be visited by a mystery diner judge, which will leave a final shortlist of five.

Each of the five will then will be further appraised by the judging panel in early September, with the overall national winner announced at a presentation in London in September.

Along with a bespoke trophy for their restaurant, three members of the team from the winning restaurant will be invited on an all-expense paid study trip to Brixham, Devon, to further hone their knowledge regarding the catching, processing and supply of seafood.

Andy Gray, trade marketing manager for Seafish, said: “The Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wide range of restaurants, pubs and cafés that are excelling in providing customers with top quality fish dining experiences.”

Alex Aitken, chef-patron of 2016 winner The Jetty in Christchurch, Dorset, said: “Winning the Seafood Restaurant of the Year award in recognition of the quality of the food we serve and also for the care taken in responsibly sourcing the fish and shellfish we use, meant a lot to the whole team at The Jetty – especially as the competition is judged and decided by our peers and industry experts.

“This was the perfect accolade for us to win last year, especially with the association and backing from Seafish and The Caterer.”