North Shields school celebrates top science award

Students are racing ahead in their science education after winning a top national award.

King Edward Primary School, in North Shields, has gained the Gold Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) award – the highest of its kind – in recognition of the wide-range of exciting work taking place to inspire young people with a local of science.

Young engineers from the school recently competed in the Greenpower IET Formula Goblin project, which involves children building and racing their very own functioning and drivable electric car.

With support from science teacher Hannah Osueke, engineers from Greenpower and sponsorship from First Class Supply, they went head-to-head with teams from across the North East at Gateshead International Stadium.

And they won the prize for Best Presented Team.

Year 4 teacher and school STEM leader, Miss Osueke, said: “We all had an absolutely fantastic day at the race and taking part in this project has been inspirational for pupils and staff.

“To build a kit car from scratch and race it themselves has been a brilliant opportunity for the children and they have learned so many new skills along the way.

“They were so proud to receive the award for Best Presented Team, with the judges commending them for being well-dressed, along with having a positive attitude and a polite manner.

“We would like to thank our sponsors First Class Supply for making sure we were the smartest team on the track.”

She added: “The IET Goblin can be dismantled and rebuilt each year with a new team of children, so we are already looking forward to next year’s event.

“As a school, we are dedicated to ensuring our children have a strong science provision and are very pleased to have gained the Gold PSQM Award.”

Lesley Robinson, director, First Class Supply, said: “Pupils and staff have all worked so hard on the car and we are delighted to have been able to support the team on what is such an inspirational project.”

Pupil Lily Jackson, 10, said: “It was really fun because we got to drive and make a car! I was really nervous at first when I had to race the car, but once I got started, it was amazing!”

The PSQM is awarded to celebrate a commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

Jane Turner, director, PSQM, said: “Many congratulations to all at King Edward Primary School. This is a significant achievement of which everyone should be very proud.

“I am happy to recommend this school for a gold award. The evidence is strong and compelling. I especially like the outreach work you do in the authority which is clearly having an effect beyond the school gates.”