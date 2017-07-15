North Shields solicitors celebrate award win

A North Shields law firm is celebrating after staff came up trumps at an awards night.

TLW Solicitors beat off stiff competition to win Employer of the Year award at the Northern Law Awards.

The company was also shortlisted in the Law Firm of the Year, Rising Star and Practise Management categories.

Judges were impressed by TLW offering the best possible opportunities for employees, with ongoing investment in staff training and well-being, staff away-days, charitable giving and regular internal communications.

Partner Peter McKenna said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Employer of the Year award.

“We invest a lot of time and effort into making TLW Solicitors a great place to work and pride ourselves on being the best – both for our staff and clients.

“This award recognises the continued self-improvement and learning of our staff and is something which we are very proud of.”

Alistair McDonald, head of marketing and business development at TLW and shortlisted for the Law Practice Management award, said: “We work very hard to make sure our team is happy.

“We aim to get the best possible results for our clients and we know that investment in our staff, through training and well-being, means we’ll get the best outcomes.

“Ultimately, our staff and our clients benefit from us bringing together the legal expertise and experience in our team with new partnerships, staff rewards and access to learning.”