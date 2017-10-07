North Shields training company expands its reach to Vietnam

North Shields-based AIS Training has expanded its global reach after opening a specialist centre in Vietnam.

The state-of-the-art facility, which will be run in conjunction with AIS Training’s partner in the territory, Black Cat Insulation Technical JSC, will offer internationally-recognised scaffolding and insulation courses.

It has been accredited by global scaffolding body, CISRS, as an official overseas scaffolder training scheme centre and is approved to offer a range of CISRS courses.

AIS personnel carried out its own intensive seven-day audit, prior to the successful CISRS accreditation visit.

The new training centre will be used by Black Cat to upskill and improve the competencies of its own employees, as well as servicing the training requirements of the lucrative Indo-China oil, gas and construction markets.

Black Cat employs around 200 people in Vietnam and is recognised as a key supplier to the Indo-China oil, gas and industrial sectors, providing and installing insulation, protective coatings and passive fire protection systems via scaffolding.

This move strengthens the business relationship between AIS and Black Cat. Currently, Black Cat acts as agent and distributor throughout Indo-China for AIS’s award-winning technical insulation products, which are used to protect machinery and structures from corrosion, weather, noise and temperature extremes.

Paul Attrill, director at AIS, said: “Over the past 12 months, AIS Training has developed its own world-class scaffolding centre in the north of England and we intend to replicate this success in Vietnam.”