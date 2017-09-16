North Tyneside among fastest-growing coastal areas

North Tyneside has been named as one of the fastest-growing coastal communities in Great Britain, in a report released this week.

Independent think tank, Social Market Foundation, ranked North Tyneside third in a list of coastal communities that have seen economic growth between 1997 and 2015.

North Tyneside saw 107 per cent growth in its GVA per head – the measure of goods/services produced in the area – in that time, compared to the 78 per cent national average.

According to the report, coastal towns are more likely to experience slower economic growth, have higher rates of unemployment, lower education attainment and have more residents in poor health. North Tyneside, however, is bucking those national trends.

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor for North Tyneside, said: “I’m delighted to see North Tyneside continuing to thrive.

“Years of investment in our coastal and other communities is paying off and we’re seeing new jobs, businesses and opportunities created throughout the borough.”

The borough’s coastal towns are going from strength-to-strength after years of private and public investment led by North Tyneside Council.

The Times listed Tynemouth as one of the best places to live in the UK last year; North Shields is seeing a range of housing and business investments in its Fish Quay and beyond; and Whitley Bay is benefitting from a £36million Seafront Master Plan to regenerate the coastline between St Mary’s Island and Cullercoats Bay.