North Tyneside award applications now open for business

Applications are now open for the 10th annual North Tyneside Business Awards.

Businesses of all sectors and sizes are being invited to submit their applications to any of the five categories, with each individual winner being automatically entered for the North Tyneside Business of the Year Award.

This year, a new category, called Heart of the Community, will celebrate businesses that have gone the extra mile to be involved in their local area.

This could be by employing local people, showing committment to the area or just through excellent customer service.

Other categories include Retail and Service Provider, New Business Award, Leisure and Tourism Provider, Manufacturing and Construction and Green Business and Sustainability Award and the Special Contribution Award.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The North Tyneside Business Awards are a fantastic way for us to show our appreciation to the businesses in North Tyneside and how they make our borough a great place to live, work and visit.

“Every year we have a number of fantastic entries and I’m looking forward to seeing what this year has in store for us.”

The competition is open to all private sector businesses from all sectors and sizes.

All applicants must have been trading for a minimum of six months on September 29, 2016.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 29, except for the new award’s earlier date, which is August 31.