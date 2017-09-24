North Tyneside charity puts age in the picture

A charity is putting age in the picture.

Age UK North Tyneside has launched a new photography competition to promote and celebrate the positive aspects of ageing.

The Putting Age in the Picture competition is open to all, however images must show people aged 50 and over making the most of later life in the North Tyneside area.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photographs and all shortlisted images will feature in an exhibition tour taking place across North Tyneside over the next few months.

Isabel Owens, head of community services at Age UK North Tyneside, said: “We believe this is a great way to highlight the positives of ageing and the things people love in North Tyneside.

“We want to see a diverse range of pictures, perhaps of local people enjoying time with their family, taking part in a hobby, visiting one of our many fantastic beaches, hitting the shops or even just having a laugh with friends.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate not only the different activities and opportunities for people in North Tyneside, but also to celebrate the beauty of the area.”

To enter the competition, send photos to volunteer@ageuknorthtyneside.org.uk or post them to www.facebook.com/PuttingAgeInThePicture

The closing date is Sunday, September 23.