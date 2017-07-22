North Tyneside Council announce annual canvass for electoral register

North Tyneside Council is canvassing thousands of homes as part of its annual check of the electoral register.

Each year, the council must produce a list of names and addresses of people eligible to vote in both local and Parliamentary elections.

Every home in North Tyneside should have received a household inquiry form, along with instructions for how to respond.

Residents can also use the interactive voter registration service rather than the paper forms.

This allows users to respond via a dedicated website, by text message or over the phone.

Each household is required by law to confirm or update the details of their home.

Jane Peirs, electoral services team leader at the council, said this ‘vitally important’ work aims to ensure that people from North Tyneside “do not miss the opportunity to vote in future elections”.

She added: “Being registered to vote not only allows you to have a say in the local area and to vote in Parliamentary elections and national referenda, but it can also help to improve your credit rating because the register is often used by credit reference agencies to update their records.

“Even if you have no intention of voting, we still need you to be registered.”