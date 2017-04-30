North Tyneside Council honours former military personnel

Former military personnel are being invited to take part in a special service taking place this summer.

North Tyneside Council is again marking Armed Forces Day, with veterans being invited to attend.

A flag will be raised at the event, which will take place at the Army Reserve Centre in Heaton, Newcastle, on Saturday, June 24.

A ceremony will follow, which will feature the presentation of badges to ex-service personnel.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces, including the volunteer and regular reserves, is entitled to apply for the badge.

Veterans must live in North Tyneside and those who have previously been presented with a lapel badge can not apply again.

The service, organised by North Tyneside Council with the support of North Tyneside War Veterans Committee, is part of a programme of events arranged for national Armed Forces Day.

Those eligible should contact North Tyneside Council.

The local authority will then send applications to the Service Personnel and Veterans Agency on their behalf.

If successful, they will be invited to the presentation ceremony to receive their badge.

Veterans who are interested in applying for a badge should contact the events team at North Tyneside Council by calling (0191) 643 7409 or emailing events@northtyneside.gov.uk

Veterans are reminded the deadline for applications is Friday, May 26.