North Tyneside falls silent to remember the fallen

Thousands of people fell silent to remember those who had given their lives for their country.

Remembrance Services were held around North Tyneside over the weekend, attended in large numbers by young and old.

The cenotaph party at Whitley Bay war memorial before the parade arrived.

Wreaths were laid and services held at war memorials in Whitley Bay, North Shields, Tynemouth, Longbenton and Wallsend.

Veterans were joined by current service personnel as well as Scouts, Beavers and cadets for parades to the war memorials, watched on by members of the public.

A minute silence was held at each service to remember those killed in both World Wars and more recent conflicts, as well as others who had served their country.

Dignitaries were also invited to lay special wreaths at the memorials.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell lays his wreath at the North Shields cenotaph.