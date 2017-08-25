North Tyneside fish and chip shops in running for national award

Two North Tyneside fish and chip shops have been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award in the 2018 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Sidhu Fish & Chips, in Wallsend, and Pantrini’s Fish and Chips, in Whitley Bay, are among the 60 shops across the country up for the award, which is widely recognised as the Oscars of the fish and chip industry.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, the seafood authority behind the awards, said: “The calibre of shops in this year’s top 60 is outstanding – they are a true representation of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world.

“With 60 shortlisted shops to choose from, why not take a trip to your nearest contender and see how you rate it?”

The winner will be announced in January.