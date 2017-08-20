North Tyneside fitness entrepreneur bulks up business

A North Tyneside fitness entrepreneur is set to expand his health and fitness business for the second time in a year.

Chris Hartley, owner of Cobalt Fitness, has recently let an additional unit as a multi-functional fitness space with a café and shower and changing facilities.

In the last six years, the fitness venture has grown from a fledgling start-up to a successful local business, with more than 100 members and nine employees.

Chris, whose background includes working as a PE teacher and working for the NHS with overweight children and families, said: “My passion has always been helping people as there’s no better feeling than when you help someone achieve their goals.

“I feel honoured to have such amazing support from our clients, it’s crazy how far Cobalt Fitness has come.

“I am delighted with the growth the business has seen and with the hundreds of success stories we have achieved together so far.”

Anyone wishing to give Cobalt Fitness a try is offered a first session free. Visit www.cobaltfitness.co.uk for details.