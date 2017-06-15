North Tyneside GPs among best in England

Health care professionals in North Tyneside have been listed among the best across the country in the Health Service Journal.

The report is based on the Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, which have found five out of 29 GP practices in North Tyneside rated outstanding, with all of the remaining rated good. In addition, hospital foundation trusts Northumbria Healthcare and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals have also been rated outstanding, alongside mental health foundation trust Northumberland, Tyne and Wear.

Dr Hugo Minney is the chief executive of TyneHealth, the federation of 29 GP practices across North Tyneside, who deliver health care for 215,000 people. He is thrilled with this ‘absolutely huge achievement’.

He said: “The CQC doesn’t give away these accolades easily and so to have so many healthcare establishments marked as outstanding is no mean feat and testament to the skill and dedication of the people we have working in the region.

“It means our patients get the very best care across all touch points with their GP practice. From the receptions to the cleaners, healthcare assistants to doctors and everyone in between, we work hard to provide excellent services that help people living in our community to lead a happier and healthier life.”

Dr Minney also explained that the positive results are an extremely high proportion compared to practices across the rest of the country. The figures are at 17 per cent in North Tyneside, compared to the national average of four per cent of practices rated outstanding.

He offered his congratulations to all staff at their GP practices.