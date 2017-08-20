North Tyneside MP onside with Forest Hall football

North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon has praised the work of Forest Hall Young People’s Club after paying a visit to see its new facilities. Forest Hall is a Charter Standard Community Football Club run almost entirely by a team of dedicated volunteers. It recently secured a £4,000 grant from The Banks Group’s Banks Community Fund which has been used to purchase two new sets of goalposts that have now been brought in time for the new football season.

The previous goalposts provided by the club for matches and training sessions had begun to show serious signs of wear and tear after many years of use, and were also needing to be upgraded to comply with new Football Association standards.

Mary Glindon, MP for North Tyneside, said: “Phil Embleton and his team do an amazing job running the Forest Hall Young People’s Club, and I found my visit to the ground inspiring and humbling.

“It’s a very well kept club which offers a huge variety of activities, including football, walking football, zumba, boxing, slimming world and many more, and is a highly valuable part of the Forest Hall community.

“The Banks Community Fund grant to purchase new and better goalposts is a great addition to the club’s facilities.”

Phil Embleton, coach at Forest Hall Young People’s Club, added: “With so much use, our previous goals were showing signs of their age, but the need to bring them up to new FA standards was creating a real problem for us before the Banks Group stepped in to help out.

“We’re very grateful to Mary for coming along to look at the facilities we offer to local people, and with the new football season now underway, we hope to see even more of them getting involved.”