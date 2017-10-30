North Tyneside pair among first apprentices taken on by building society

Two young people have been selected for a building society’s first apprenticeship programme.

Holly Dawson and Hannah Marks have started a 12 to 18-month training and development programme with Newcastle Building Society.

The former Whitley Bay High School pupils are working in different areas of the Society’s operations, with Holly taking up a digital marketing apprenticeship and Hannah joining the Society’s IT services team.

The Society has taken on a total of five apprentices as part of its ongoing investment in nurturing regional talent.

Each apprentice will be supported through tailored development activities.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Without the skills and knowledge of the people who work with us, we wouldn’t be the organisation we are today.

“We’re committed to continuing to grow our Society by making strategic investments in the skills and talent that is here in the North East.

“Launching our first apprenticeship programme is the latest stage of an ongoing journey, and we’re already working towards offering more apprenticeship opportunities in the future which will sit alongside the other provisions we already make to help local people develop rewarding careers.

“We wanted to ensure our new apprenticeship programme offered excellent development opportunities and also recognised the contribution our apprentice recruits will make.”

“An enhanced rate of pay has helped us to attract some extremely capable and enthusiastic new recruits.

“Our apprentices are already contributing to ‘live’ projects within their respective areas, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they develop both as colleagues and as people over the next couple of years.”