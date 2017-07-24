North Tyneside science teachers launch new Subsea resource

A new teaching initiative that aims to encourage pupils to take an interest in science and the natural world has been unveiled.

The Subsea Channel is a set of resources that supports teachers in their delivery of the science curriculum to make it more relevant and accessible to young people.

It was developed in partnership with teachers from North Tyneside Learning Trust and became available to teachers across England and Wales last week.

Kehri Ellis, chief executive of North Tyneside Learning Trust, said: “Working with Subsea UK has presented a fantastic opportunity for North Tyneside Learning Trust to transform science teaching and learning in our schools.

“The new resources that have been developed are a brilliant example of what can be achieved when education and industry work together to bring Science teaching and learning to life.”

Aligned to the national curriculum, Subsea Channel is made up of five topics: Marine biology, surveying the seabed, vessels, driving, remotely operated vehicles and robotics.

The resources include lesson plans, teaching notes, information sheets and videos.

Hannah Osueke is the science and STEM leader at King Edward Primary School in North Shields.

She said: “As a science leader I was very excited about developing the resources as they provide children with an opportunity to develop their understanding of scientific concepts in a real-life context.”

The resource is free and available to all schools throughout England and Wales and can be accessed through the Subsea UK website.