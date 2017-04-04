North Tyneside trio net success at AC Milan tournament

Three young footballers have enjoying the trip of a lifetime at an international tournament.

Bailey Jones, Ethan Cowley and Lewis Keenan were among 300 children chosen to take part in the football tournament hosted by Italian giants AC Milan.

Lewis Keenan, Bailey Jones, and Ethan Cowley in Milan as part of the AC Milan Soccer Camp.

Bailey and Ethan, team-mates at West Moor Juniors Under 12s, and Lewis, of North Shields Juniors U12s, impressed AC Milan coaches at a football summer camp held in West Moor last year.

Bailey, 11, from Wallsend, Ethan, 12, from Killingworth, and Lewis, 11, from Longbenton, were put into teams with other youngsters from all over the world and played at the Vismara Centro Sportivo ground.

They were watched by Otello Di Remigio, who is currently an official observer and talent-scouter of AC Milan Youth Department in the North-Eastern part of Italy, with Bailey being told he had put in an ‘outstanding’ display.

Bailey’s AC Milan Audi team finished third out of the 22 teams, Ethan’s AC Milan BPM team came second while Lewis’ AC Milan Fly Emirates team came first.

Afterwards the boys met AC Milan legend Franco Baresi and current Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before taking in Milan’s game against the Genoa at the San Siro stadium, walking around the pitch with the other camp attendees.

Westmoor Juniors will be hosting a week-long AC Milan summer camp again this year week, starting on August 7.

For more, visit www.westmoorjuniorsfc.co.uk