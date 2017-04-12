Northumbria Healthcare is named best in the country

A health trust has been named best in the country for improving patients’ experiences of care.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust won the Overall Best Trust award at the Patient Experience Network (PEN) National Awards.

Northumbria, which had been nominated for six awards, was given the accolade in recognition of the variety of projects undertaken across Northumberland and North Tyneside, covering hospitals, community services and adult social care.

The trust also won an award, and was runner-up in another category, for an initiative to deliver training to staff in maternity to improve the quality of care and experience given to women having a baby.

It is the second time the trust has been named overall best trust by PEN, having won the top award in 2014.

Annie Laverty, the director of patient experience, said: “We are truly delighted that, once again, we have been named overall best trust for our work.

“Whether our patients use our services in hospital, in the community or in adult social care, we are passionate about making sure they have the best experience possible and it means a great deal to us that this breadth of work has been recognised on a national stage.

“We’re also immensely pleased the training we’ve given to our staff in maternity has won an award.

“None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our teams who are truly passionate about what they do and I’d like to pay tribute to them.”

“We look forward to building on this success and implementing additional innovative projects to benefit more of our patients.”

The trust was also runner-up in a further two award categories for enhancing staff’s psychological health and effectiveness to have a positive effect on patient care and setting up a training programme for those who work with older people as ‘Ageing Well allies’.

Projects to transform the hospital environment for people with mental health issues and revolutionise emergency care to deliver a true seven-day service were also nominated.