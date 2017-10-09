Northumbria Police appoint Acting Deputy Chief Constable

An Acting Deputy Chief Constable has been appointed while the search continues to fill the top role at Northumbria Police.

The Force has temporarily promoted on of its Assistant Chief Constables as the search goes on for a new Chief Constable.

Last month Deputy Chief Constable Winton Keenen was promoted to the position of Acting Chief Constable ahead of the retirement of Chief Constable Steve Ashman next month.

And now Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best has stepped up into the position of Deputy Chief Constable on a temporary basis.

Darren joined the force from Cleveland Police in January last year bringing with him vast experience in areas including safeguarding, homicide, intelligence and serious and organised crime.

He has overseen policing operations for events such as the Tall Ships Regatta in Blyth.

Darren said: “I am delighted that Acting Chief Constable Keenen has asked me to take on the role of Acting Deputy Chief Constable.

“I have been here for nearly two years now and have been incredibly impressed by the dedication, professionalism and talent of the officers and staff who work here.”

“This really is a really fantastic police force and I am incredibly proud of the work we are doing to keep people safe and protect some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“I will always work hard to support our officers and staff so that together we can continue to deliver an outstanding service to the people of Northumbria.”

Darren joined the police family in 1989 where he began his career in South Bank, Teesside, as a probationer.

Since then, he has worked his way through the policing ranks gaining experience in public protection, child protection and professional standards.

He also brought with him excellent area command experience after being the District Commander for Stockton from 2010 to 2012, before being promoted to the role of Head of Crime and Criminal Justice in Cleveland.

It was then in January, 2016, that he joined Northumbria Police where he has served in the position of Assistant Chief Constable ever since.