Northumbria Police to collect in any unwanted firearms

An initiative is to start next week giving people the chance to hand in any firearms.

From Monday until Sunday, November 26, Northumbria Police will take part in Operation Aztec, part of National Firearms Surrender.

It will give members of the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition, helping reduce the risk of harm to the public.

Previously items handed in have included weapons that have been overlooked, antiques, inheritances or that belong to family and friends.

Police are keen to stress it is a surrender not an amnesty and does not mean they will not investigate any offences prior to its surrender.

Northumbria Police’s Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: “This surrender gives people an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition in a safe environment.

“The more firearms and ammunition out of harm’s way helps us keep our communities safe, avoids the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime.

“The surrender not only applies to firearms and ammunition, but replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, parts and other ballistic items.”

“Fortunately Northumbria has a low number of firearm related crimes however, we want to do all we can to get these types of weapons off our streets and out of our communities.

“Every weapon we retrieve has the potential to save a life and I urge people to get involved and do the right thing.”

While there are designated police stations for the surrender, the public can go to any police station and they will accept any and all firearms and ammunition.

More information is available on the Northumbria Police website along with the list of designated stations and FAQs.