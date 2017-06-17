Northumbria students tee up to help Whitley Bay golf club

Business students have been getting into the swing of things, helping a golf club.

Whitley Bay Golf Club called on the services of business students at Northumbria University to find ways for members to make better use of the facilities and generate additional income.

The group at the Business Clinic in Newcastle Business School with students Ashleigh Foster, Heather Johnson, Kirsty Huggins and Megan Barratt providing free consultancy.

Keith Williamson, one of the directors at Whitley Bay Golf Club, said: “The students were very easy to work with and had clearly thought about the problem we posed to them.

“The research they provided was thorough and very relevant. Their report is now with committee members.”

“We’ll be looking to discuss their findings at future meetings.”

Nigel Coates, director of the Business Clinic for Northumbria University, said: “We have found that the Business Clinic is not only a great experience for our students, but a huge opportunity for organisations of all kinds, large and small, local and national, to get the kind of comprehensive advice they might otherwise be unable to access.

“The feedback we have been given is extremely positive across the broad range of organisations we have worked with recently and we’re looking forward to supporting more businesses in the years to come.”

For more on Whitley Bay Golf Club, based on Claremont Road, call 0191 252 0180 or visit www.whitleybaygolfclub.co.uk