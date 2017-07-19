Nursery raises funds for hospital unit

Staff, parents and children have raised thousands of pounds for a hospital unit.

Children’s Choice Nursery, in Monkseaton, held a summer fair and grand raffle which raise £3,200 for CHUF (Children’s Heart Unit Fund) based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Their efforts were boosted by NatWest who donated £500 via employee and parent Geraldine St Julien.

Debra Young, nursery manager, and Emma Lowrey, deputy manager, along with David Brady and his daughter Beth were invited onto the ward to visit and see how the nursery’s fund-raising benefits the children.

Debra said: “This is a fantastic achievement. We would like to thank all of our staff at the nursery who gave up their free time on the day to help us raise this amazing amount.”

“CHUF is the nursery’s nominated charity.

“It was chosen by the parents in the nursery and is close to our hearts as one of our children spent time on the children’s heart unit at the Freeman last year.

“To date the nursery has raised £3439.86, with further fund-raising events planned for this year, such as ‘Daddies Superhero BBQ’ and a car wash day, which we hope will raise even more for CHUF.”

Emma added: “It was lovely to be able to go and visit the ward.

“To see where the fund-raising money goes and how this helps the children and their families is fantastic.

“It was an emotional visit but we were truly inspired by the children and staff that we saw.”