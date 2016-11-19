Nursery’s top for food standards

Fine dining has put national success on the menu for a Monkseaton nursery.

Children’s Choice Nursery has achieved the Children’s Food Trust Outstanding Food Award after demonstrating its commitment to healthy eating.

The award recognises excellence in children’s food and nutrition, with recipients expected to meet tough criteria on food policy, menu and children’s overall dining experience.

Emma Middleton-Lowery, from the nursery, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded outstanding.

“We are very proud of our staff and cook, who have worked extremely hard throughout the past 12 months.”

The nursery can now use the award logo, will be featured on the Children’s Food Trust website, and can access information to help maintain high standards.”