OAP calls for crossing on busy street

A pensioner has launched a petition to try to get a pedestrian crossing on a busy North Tyneside road.

Barbara Burgess says she and others are too frightened to cross Cauldwell Lane at Monkseaton, from the library to the post office.

Now the 73-year-old, who lives in Cauldwell Close, is hoping to get support for her call for a crossing.

“It’s a very busy main road and is difficult to navigate at the best of times.

“Since the opening of the post office opposite the well-used library, the need to cross the road here has increased considerably.

“For people who go to St Andrew’s and St Peter’s churches, it is a crossing point which people are frightened to use. It frightens me too.”

Mrs Burgess has put copies of the petition in the post office and the two churches.

She admits there is already a crossing nearby but says the popularity of the post office and library mean a lot of people try to cross Cauldwell Lane at that spot.

A North Tyneside Council spokesman said: “We carried out a pedestrian and vehicle survey next to the library on Cauldwell Lane, Monkseaton, following a separate request earlier this year.

“We apply national Department for Transport guidance when assessing crossing locations and in this instance, the introduction of a new crossing was found not to be justified.

“However, there is an alternative pedestrian crossing on Cauldwell Lane, about 100metres away from the library.”