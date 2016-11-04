Official launch of second book on Newcastle United’s recent history

Sports writer Martin Hardy is preparing to officially launch his latest book looking at the recent history of Newcastle United.

Martin’s new book Tunnel of Love – which follows on from Touching Distance – looks at the ups and downs of the Magpies from 1996 to 2009.

Martin Hardy, author of Tunnel of Love. Picture by Jane Coltman

Now, Martin is to officially launch the book at The Exchange, in North Shields.

Former Newcastle United players Keith Gillespie and Steve Harper will be on hand to talk about their time at the club while local band The Middens will play songs from the period.

There will also be a giant screen showing Newcastle games and incidents from key moments in both books.

The launch event is taking place on Saturday, November 12, with doors opening at 7pm.

Martin said: “The demand for tickets is coming along well.”

Tickets are £12.50 and available from The Exchange, via Martin on Twitter @Mhardysport or at Tynemouth Market on Sunday, and at www.touchingdistance.com

Martin added: “It should be a really good night.

“The Middens will play music at the start, Keith and Steve will talk on stage about their time at the club, and then the Middens will close it out.

“The reaction to the book so far is great, very similar to Touching Distance. People saying it reminded them of a lot of emotional experiences, very positive and enjoying the book, enjoying reliving those periods.”

The book is priced at £18.99 and is available from the website and at Tynemouth Market.