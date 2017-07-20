Oh buoy, lifeboat day is a splash hit

A record number of people flocked to the sunny North Shields Quayside last weekend for the annual Tynemouth Lifeboat Day festivities.

The event was hosted by Tynemouth RNLI on Sunday, on the East Quayside, alongside the Quay Motorcycle Club’s Bike Show, which has raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the years.

Rahula Armstrong with his Vesper at the bike show, run in conjunction with the Tynemouth Lifeboat Day at North Shields Fish Quay. Picture by Jane Coltman

Visitors enjoyed live music, attractions and numerous food stalls offering a variety of refreshments, including the traditional kippers in a bun.

Volunteer crews from Tynemouth RNLI and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade took to the water to give demonstrations of their lifeboats and breeches buoy rescue system.

Crews from nearby RNLI stations in Cullercoats and Sunderland also brought along their lifeboats to join in and wow the crowds.

A spokesman from Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat station said: “Thanks to the beautiful weather, the crowds turned out in force for both events. We also want to give a huge thanks to everybody who came down to support us.”

Some of the crew at theTynemouth Lifeboat Day at North Shields Fish Quay. Picture by Jane Coltman

Irene Thompson and Maureen Alderson with some of the cuddly toys on sale. Picture by Jane Coltman

A rescue display. Picture by Jane Coltman