Oink! Your chance to meet Peppa Pig

Youngsters are in for a treat when Peppa Pig and her brother George visit North Shields tomorrow.

The cartoon favourites will be calling into Royal Quays Outlet Centre on Bank Holiday Monday, to make special guest appearances at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Royal Quays centre manager Judith Ramshaw said: “It would not be the same if we didn’t invite Peppa and George to the centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“They are firm favourites not just of the children but also parents and the team here at Royal Quays.

“It will be a day that families can enjoy together and make memories from.”