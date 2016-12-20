On their marks for annual Christmas run

Fundraisers are preparing to run off any Christmas excess.

Hundreds of runners of all ages and abilities are set to take part in the annual Christmas Pudding Run on Boxing Day at 10.30am.

The event, organised by Woodlawn School in Whitley Bay, will see people run three-miles along The Links on Whitley Bay, starting and finishing at the War Memorial.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell will once again set runners on their way, with each finisher receiving a Christmas pudding and certificate.

Entry is £7 for adults and £3 for under 16s. Registration on the day is open from 9.30am.

Mr Campbell said: “I am delighted to have been asked once again to start the annual Xmas Pudding Fun Run and to be able to support Woodlawn School.

“It is a great community event, an opportunity to run off the excesses of the day before and all in a good cause.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take part and to come to the Links to watch and support the event.”

Whitley Bay Comrades Club will be open so that runners, supporters and organisers will be able to buy a warming drink before, during or after the run.

Woodlawn School, in Drumoyne Gardens, West Monkseaton, is a school for children aged from two to 18 with physical, medical and sensory needs.

The annual Fun Run is jointly organised by Woodlawn School Parents & Friends Association and North Shields Polytechnic Athletics Club, and supported by Start Fitness.

Potts Printers have provided the certificates and posters publicising the Run. The organisers also appreciate the help, advice and support of the Events officers of North Tyneside Council in organising the race – including turning out on Boxing Day morning.

For more information visit www.nspoly.co.uk or www.woodlawn.org.uk