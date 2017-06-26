One child remains criticially injured after car collided with pedestrians

Three people remain in hospital after a car collided with people taking part in Eid celebrations, marking the end of Ramadan.

One seven-year-old remains in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition following the incident at Westgate Sports Centre in Newcastle yesterday (Sunday).

The other remaining injured are all now stable and remain in Newcastle’s RVI at the time with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One child and two adults also injured in the incident have been discharged.

A 42-year-old local woman was arrested by police for causing serious injury by dangerous driving; she has now been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police were notified of the event on the morning of Sunday, June 25, and as a result officers and special constables were deployed at the scene to oversee the celebrations.

“The collision took place on site at the rear of the Sports Centre and officers at the scene took immediate control while more officers and other emergency services were deployed.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are working with the families affected by the collision to ensure they have support throughout this difficult time.

“Officers are on patrol in and around our communities to reassure members of the public and address any concerns.”

Anyone with any information or footage of the collision please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17.