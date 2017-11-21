Online retailer to back charity as part of Black Friday event

An ethical online retailer is looking to support a North East charity as part of its Black Friday flash sales.

Ethical Superstore is offering shoppers the chance to make a real difference by pledging to donate items to Newcastle Foodbank for every order over £30 between today (Tuesday) and midnight on Tuesday, November 28.

The company, which has donated more than 3,700 items worth £4,000 in the previous two years of the campaign, is known for its extensive range of ethical alternatives to household and grocery products.

Newcastle Foodbank in the city’s West End is the largest in the UK, serving in excess of 1,000 people a week – 500 of which are children.

For orders exceeding £30, Ethical Superstore will donate goods that have been specifically chosen by the food bank, including essentials such as pasta, sauces, toilet paper and soap.

As an additional incentive, 20 per cent discount will be available off everything for a limited time only.

Peter Leatherland, online sales manager at Ethical Superstore, said: “Over the last two years, our Black Friday donation scheme has been a huge success and generated a lot of goodwill, benefitting people who depend on the food bank in the lead up to Christmas.

“Amongst the Black Friday chaos, which has recently received negative publicity, we wanted to flip the message on its head to highlight you can give back whilst you hunt for bargains.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to make this significant contribution to those who truly need it and we hope our campaign helps to drive awareness of emergency food assistance charities throughout the country and how we can all come together to relieve the daily pressures on less fortunate families.”

Michael Nixon, Newcastle West End Foodbank manager, said: “The busiest shopping weekend of the year is almost upon us and it’s easy to forget the year-long struggles so many of us are going through.

“The West End of Newcastle is one of the worst areas in the region affected by poverty so we always encourage and welcome any form of support.

“It’s fantastic that the team at Ethical Superstore has chosen to partner with us again in recognition of our valuable efforts in the community. It is this Geordie generosity and help from local businesses as well as our volunteers that we rely on to keep doing what we do.”

For more information on the Black Friday offer please visit www.ethicalsuperstore.com/giving-on-black-friday-rather-than-taking/