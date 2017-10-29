Operatic society to perform at Playhouse

A local operatic society will be hoping audiences want more of its latest production.

Whitley Bay Operatic Society will be taking to the stage at Playhouse Whitley Bay to perform the hugely popular musical Oliver!

The Society last performed Oliver! at the Playhouse in 2011 with sensational reviews.

The latest show will run from Tuesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 4.

In this musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, nine-year-old Oliver Twist falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin.

When Oliver’s intended target Mr Brownlow takes pity on the lad and offers him a home, Fagin’s henchman Bill Sykes plots to kidnap the boy to keep him from talking.

Patrons can expect to hear all the favourites, including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, and I’d Do Anything.

There will be five evening performances at 7.15pm, and a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets costing £15 – £13 concessions – are available now.

Tickets are available from the box office, open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm, plus until show start on event days. Tickets can also be bought on 0844 2481588 or via www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk