Operation helps to clean up estate

Nuisance neighbours in part of North Shields have been targeted in a joint operation.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) teamed up with North Tyneside Council to tackle anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping in the Meadowell area.

Operation Hotspot saw refuse cleared away, home safety checks by TWFRS crews, dog chipping, environmental cleansing and primary school education about anti-social behaviour and littering.

Offenders from the Northumbria Community Rehabilitation Company (NCRC) were also involved in the clean-up as part of the Community Payback initiative. They cut back shrubs and removed weeds and waste from the Cedarwood Centre on Avon Avenue and surrounding area.

TWFRS district manager Graeme Hurst said: “The aim of this event, like all of the Operation Hotspots, is to target areas of concern to reduce anti-social behaviour and improve the local environment for our residents.”

Gary Hardington, community payback manager at NCRC, said: “This project is an outstanding example of offenders paying back for the crimes they have committed and what can be achieved through our Community Payback schemes, which work to support and improve local communities.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment at North Tyneside Council, said: “I’m delighted that we are once again teaming up with our partners to host the latest Operation Hotspot in North Shields.”

“We strive to maintain North Tyneside as a great place to live, work and visit and we are grateful to all of our partners and residents who work so hard to help us do it.

“Operation Hotspot consistently showcases fantastic results and I look forward to seeing more of the same this time around.”